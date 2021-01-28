Apple Watch saves man from drowning in a flooding river

Apple Watch has once again proved its effectiveness after it became a source of saving a man in the United Kingdom (UK) from drowning in a flooding river.

The ordeal was faced by a cyclist in the city of Hereford, England, who was swept off his bike and into the swollen River Wye on Thursday.

The man was carried a mile downstream with the strong water currents but somehow managed to grab hold of a branch.

It is where the Apple Watch came to his rescue as while holding onto the branch with one arm, the man managed to call the emergency number 999 with his watch.

He talked to the rescue team through the watch, which ultimately proved to be the reason for him being alive today.

Rescue commander Sean Bailey was quoted as saying by local media that while holding onto a tree branch tightly, he talked to their fire control personnel through his Apple Watch. “It worked very well for us and actually helped us find him as soon as possible.”

Bailey also pointed out that the cyclist “was caught up in the turbulent river very quickly.” He commended the man’s ability to save himself despite the extreme peril he was caught up in.

