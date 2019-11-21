Summary for appointment of new CJCSC received at PM House: sources

ISLAMABAD: A summary sent by the Defence Ministry for the appointment of the new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) has been received at the PM House, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The current Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat is due to retire on November 27, while the new CJCSC will take the oath of his office on November 28.

Sources said the summary contains the names of four senior generals. Lt-General Sarfaraz Sattar and Lt-Gen Nadeem Raza are said to be the top contenders for the post.

Lieutenant-General Sarfraz Sattar is a three star Pakistani army general who currently holds the post of colonel commandant Armoured Corps.

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza is a three-star general of the Pakistan Army. He is currently serving as the Chief of General Staff.

In December 2016, Raza was promoted to the rank of Lt Gen from Maj Gen[2] while he was serving as the commandant of Pakistan Military Academy. Lt Gen Raza has commanded X Corps based in Rawalpindi.

