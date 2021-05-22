APRA criticises Sindh govt for not lifting restrictions, non-provision of financial relief

KARACHI: The owners of restaurants have criticised the Sindh government for not lift the COVID-related restrictions and non-provision of financial relief, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The president of All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA) Babar Nehal said in a statement after chairing a session of the organisation’s office-bearers that the restaurants were neither allowed to work freely nor being provided financial relief by the Sindh government.

Babar Nehal said that the property owners have not pardoned the rent of restaurant buildings.

Read: Sindh allows restaurants takeaway, vaccination centres to open during Eid

Former APRA chairman Waqas Azim said that restaurants are being opened across the country from May 24 and APRA will also permit the restaurant owners to resume the activities under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19

Waqas Azim slammed the provincial government, saying the restaurants are not considered as an industry by the Sindh authorities. It may be noted here that all provinces have granted permission to restaurants to open except the Sindh.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government decided to extend COVID restrictions in the province for another two weeks amid a spike in virus cases with shops to remain open until 6:00 pm.

Read: Sindh govt changes business closure days once again

The decision was taken in a meeting of the COVID Task Force headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and attended by all stakeholders.

It was decided to extend COVID restrictions in the province for another two weeks with the imposition of a ban on tourist spots including Seaview, Hawks Bay, amusement parks, and other such places.

The shops and departmental stores across the province would be allowed to open until 6:00 pm while following COVID SOPs devised by the authorities. The intercity transport will continue in the province with 50 percent passengers.

The task force further decided that marriage halls would remain shut amid a spike in the COVID-19 cases.

Comments

comments