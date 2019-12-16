APS attack: Investigation report of judicial commission enters final stages

PESHAWAR: The investigation of the judicial commission formed to probe into Army Public School (APS) Peshawar carnage, entered final stages, said spokesperson of the commission on Monday.

In his statement the spokesperson of the APS judicial commission said, collectively statements of 140 people have been recorded in the probe so far.

The commission will submit its investigation report within a month or two in the Supreme Court, the spokesperson of the judicial commission said and added that it has started to examine the recorded statements.

It may be noted that the then chief justice of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar accepting the demanding of the heirs of APS martyrs on May 9, 2018 had ordered judicial inquiry of the carnage.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 5th anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people, including children and teachers, dead is being observed today.

On Dec 16, 2014 six terrorists stormed the school and martyred around 150 students and teachers.

After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

