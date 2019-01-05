APS attack: Judicial commission records statement of Defence Ministry officials

PESHAWAR: The judicial commission, formed to hold inquiry into the deadly Army Public School (APS) attack in 2014, has recorded statements of the Defence Ministry officials, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to focal person of the commission, Imranullah Khan, more statements will be recorded in connection to the terrorist attack that had claimed lives of more than 140 people, mostly schoolchildren.

The focal person said the commission would soon finalize its report and send it to the Supreme Court. He said the commission had also recorded statements of the Counter Terrorism Department officials.

The Supreme Court on Oct 18, 2018 had ordered formation of a commission comprising a high court judge to probe the 2014 APS terrorist attack in Peshawar. Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar the three-judge bench of the apex court directed the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice to immediately set up the commission.

The CJP had taken a suo motu notice of the deadliest terror attack in the history of the country, in which 131 schoolchildren and 10 other people were killed by armed terrorists in the APS on Dec 16, 2014.

Earlier in 2018, the Peshawar High Court chief justice was directed to form the commission, comprising at least one high court judge, and submit a report within two months.

