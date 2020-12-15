Nation remembers APS martyrs on sixth anniversary

The Sixth anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people martyred is being observed today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

On December 16, 2014, at least 149 people including 132 students and 17 staff members were martyred and many others injured when terrorists attacked Army Public School Peshawar.

A number of activities and functions will be held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message on the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School reiterated the nation’s resolve towards national, regional and world peace.

In a message on the occasion, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that martyrdom of students and teachers would be always remembered.

He said that innocent students of Army Public School sacrificed their lives to lay a foundation of lasting peace in the country and made the entire nation, government and security forces united against the common enemy.

Read More: SC orders sending APS attack inquiry report to Attorney General

CM Mahmood said that the provincial government salutes the determination of families of martyrs who bear this great loss with patience and perseverance.

In his message on the occasion, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said the scarifies of innocent children of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar would not go waste and the scourge of terrorism and extremism would be rooted out from the society.

He noted that the Pakistani nation would always stand with the bereaved families and would continue to share their inexpressible grieve.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said the students and teachers of the APS had written history with their blood to make Pakistan secure and peaceful.

He said that the great sacrifices given by students and teachers will bear fruits who embraced martyrdom during the APS tragic incident.

It may be noted that a judicial commission formed by former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had submitted its report on the APS attack to the Supreme Court on July 10, 2020.

