APS students wrote history with blood to make Pakistan peaceful: CM Buzdar     

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the students and teachers of the APS had written a history with their blood to make Pakistan secure and peaceful, ARY News reported.

In his message on the fifth anniversary of martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar, CM Buzdar said that the terrorists who committed barbarity five years ago with innocent children met their logical end.

He said that the great sacrifices given by students and teachers will bear fruits who embraced martyrdom during APS tragic incident.

The chief minister maintained that exemplary unity of the nation had come to surface owing to great sacrifices being laid down by the martyrs in the war against terrorism.

He said that the great sacrifices of martyrs had induced a new spirit and courage in the hearts and minds of the nation.

The day of 16th December will always refresh the memories of great sacrifices being rendered by the martyrs of APS and the nation will never forget everlasting and unforgettable sacrifices of the children and teachers of APS, he added.

The entire nation got united in war against terrorism owing to the sacrifices rendered by the innocent children, the chief minister said and added that the martyred children and teachers are the heroes of the nation.

CM Buzdar said that there is no room for terrorism and extremism in Naya Pakistan.

