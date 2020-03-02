Ex-Sindh CM files nomination papers for Umerkot by-poll

UMERKOT: Former Sindh chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Raheem on Monday filed nomination papers for an upcoming by-election on a provincial assembly seat, PS-52, in Umerkot district, ARY News reported.

According to details, he submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer of the constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) says so far more than five persons have filed their papers to contest the by-poll.

The by-election will be held in PS-52 Umerkot on March 17, according to the ECP schedule.

The seat in question fell vacant after the death of former PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah on January 19.

Earlier, on Feb 28, the Sindh High Court had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the by-election in Umerkot’s PS-52 constituency on time in order to avoid violating the 60-day time limit for filling a vacant seat.

“Prima facie it shows slackness on part of the officials of the provincial election commission and we don’t expect this slackness or negligence,” the Hyderabad circuit bench ruled.

