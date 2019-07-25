Are TV, AC facilities taken away from Nawaz in jail?

LAHORE: The Punjab government implementing on the orders of the Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly written a letter to the IG prison’s office to remove all special facilities given to prisoners in jail, ARY News reported.

According to details, a letter written by the provincial home department to the IG prison’s office on July 17 reads that ‘No preferential treatment be given to the criminals and money launderers in the prisons in Punjab’.

Earlier it was revealed that Inspector General Prison (IGP) had removed facilities of TV and Air conditioner (AC) from the prison cell of incarcerated PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the directives of Punjab government.

Hours after the decision, Spokesman of the Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Gill in a statement rejected the reports about taking back “B” class facilities from former PM Nawaz.

“No such orders to remove ‘B’ class facilities from ousted PM Nawaz had been passed by Punjab govt to IG Prison,” he added.

Read More: No NRO for plunderers, says PM Imran Khan

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address in Capital One Arena in Washington said that he will take back all the facilities including AC and tv in jail from Nawaz Sharif after returning to the country.

Addressing gathering of Pakistani community at Capital One Arena in Washington DC, Imran Khan said in Naya Pakistan everyone is accountable and there could not be two separate laws for rich and poor.

“The PTI government’s vision is to turn the country into a welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-i-Madina”, he said.

On December 24, 2018, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia reference case by an accountability court.

Comments

comments