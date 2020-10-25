10 areas in Islamabad sealed as coronavirus resurges

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the rising number of new coronavirus cases, the district administration of Islamabad on Sunday placed 10 more areas under “smart lockdown”, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the district administration has decided to seal the areas after several COVID-19 cases were reported from there.

Talking to journalists, the deputy commissioner said that street number 23 and 46 in F-11, three streets in I-8/2, many streets in I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/2, G-11/2 have been sealed. Meanwhile, different streets in two private housing societies have also been sealed for public safety.

Earlier on October 11, the local administration had clamped micro lockdown in several sectors in view of the rising cases of novel coronavirus.

The district administration had imposed micro lockdown in sectors of the capital city on the recommendation of the district health authorities.

Authorities had sealed street number 38 and street 44 to 48 in Sector G-10 (iv) after the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the area.

In Sector I-8 (ii), street number 25 and 29 had been sealed, while in Sector G-9 (iv) two streets number 85 and 89 had been sealed after coronavirus cases surfaced in the area.

