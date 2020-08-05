Areeka Haq, other TikTok users take part in Asim Azhar’s #SoneyaTikTokChallenge

Singer Asim Azhar released his new song “Soneya” last month and like “Tu Jo Na Mila” received overwhelming response from fans on Youtube.

But as we all know, these days a song’s popularity is gauged from video-app TikTok and TikTok stars contributes a lot to a singer and song’s popularity, the song has now been turned into a performing challenge on the popular app by Asim.

TikTok users and stars like Areeka Haq are performing on the song using the hashtag #SoneyaTikTokChallenge.

Well, we are starting with Areeka for the girl received appreciation on her TikTok video by none other than Asim Azhar himself.

Other TikTok stars and users too participated in the challenge and other than #SoneyaTikTokChallenge, there is another trend #SoneyaCoverChallenge which is not only running on TikTok but Instagram too.

Asim released the song on July 23 and the very next day, revealed what many fans were eager to know; why he specially thanked Hania Amir in the song.

As Hania Amir actress took to Twitter to praise the singer’s latest track which premiered on July 23.

Responding to her tweet, Azhar thanked her and also shared why he thanked the starlet at the end of Soneya.

“T he world’s been very eager to know why I’ve put you in special thanks. Haha. Still remember the first time you heard it. and all the changes you’d make me do! Aaaah,” he wrote.

The worlds been very eager to know why I’ve put you in special thanks. Haha. Still remember the first time you heard it. and all the changes you’d make me do! Aaaah. 😅 so happy you like it. ♥️🙌🏽 https://t.co/UZEawgJ7Tt — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 24, 2020

