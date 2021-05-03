4-year-old Areesh Fatima becomes Microsoft Certified Professional

KARACHI: In her outstanding achievement, a four-year-old Pakistani girl, Areesh Fatima, has become a Microsoft Certified Professional after passing the exam at such a young age, ARY News reported.

Talking about her daughter’s accomplishment, her mother, a resident of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, said that Areesh had started showing interest in the computer when his father, who is an IT specialist, was working at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Keeping in view her curiosity, her father started providing her with knowledge about the computer. Later, she appeared in MCP exam and created history by scoring 831 points. In recognition of her achievement, the Karachi corps commander sent her a special gift.

she is the youngest of three siblings and wanted to hifz (memorize) the Holy Quran. Talking exclusively to ARY News, Areesh Fatima said that students should study first before any other activity.

Her father said that he wanted Areesh to hifz the Holy Quran, achieve more successes and bring a good name to the country.

