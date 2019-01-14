Arfa Karim a ray of hope for new generation: CM Buzdar   

LAHORE: Paying tribute to the youngest information technology expert on her seventh death anniversary, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar declared Arfa Karim a ray of hope for the new generation.

In his message, CM Usman Buzdar said that Arfa Karim was the most intelligent and valuable daughter of Pakistan, who achieved a significant success in the field of information technology at a very young age.

With her God gifted abilities, Arfa Karim has brought glory to Pakistan’s name, CM Buzdar said and added that the light being lit by this wonderful daughter in the field of IT would always be brighten.

According to a statement released from his office, the chief minister said that intelligent daughters like Arfa Karim are ray of hope for the country.

He said, “Microsoft Certified IT professional Arfa Karim is a sign of passion and courage for new generation. She is shining like stars in history due to her hard work, sincerity and devotions.” The minister said that Arfa Karim would always live in our hearts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the youngest Microsoft professional, Arfa Karim passed away at the age of 16 in a Lahore hospital on January 14, 2012.

Arfa had fallen desperately ill a month ago and doctors said that she had suffered brain damage, leaving her in a coma at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Lahore. She was suffering from idiopathic epilepsy seizures which led to brain damage.

