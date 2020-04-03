Cop attempts to shoot teenage for violating lockdown in Argentina

A police officer was caught on tape when he tried to shoot a teenage boy in the back for breaking Argentina’s coronavirus stay-at-home order.

The incident occurred last Friday in the central Argentina province of Córdoba, where cops had stopped the 16-year-old who reportedly violated the nation’s lockdown order imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

A bystander recorded the tense moment in La Brigada, a neighborhood in the city of Bell Ville, as the cop climbed on top of the teen boy’s in an attempt to subdue him while holding his service weapon as spectators in yelled at the cop.

Subsequently, the teenager got up from the ground and sprinted down the street before the police officer aimed and fired one shot, miraculously missing his target.

A second video shows the boy running down the dirt street before reaching a tree where another person appears seeking cover.

The cop and his partner – whose names were not made public – then walked over to their squad car before leaving the scene.

According to Argentine newspaper La Voz, the teen did not suffer any injuries.

The Córdoba police department suspended the police officer who shot at the boy and have ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The Argentine government imposed a stay-at-home decree on March 20. It was scheduled to expire March 31 but has been extended until April 13.

The Argentine government has reported 34 deaths and 1,133 people sickened due to the coronavirus global pandemic as of Thursday.

