American singer and actress Ariana Grande wants everyone to take coronavirus seriously and care about others.

Taking to Instagram, the 7 rings singer penned down a note saying irresponsible statements from people like “this is not a big deal”, “we’ll be fine” and “we still have to go about our daily lives” in the current situation are blowing her mind.

She further said “I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago but please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye.”

Ariana went onto say that it is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take the situation lightly. She chided young people who think they will be fine and urged them to care about others.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US climbed to over 3,100 across 49 states on Sunday.

Comments

comments