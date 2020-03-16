Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ariana Grande schools people downplaying coronavirus

Ariana Grande, coronavirus

American singer and actress Ariana Grande wants everyone to take coronavirus seriously and care about others.

Taking to Instagram, the 7 rings singer penned down a note saying irresponsible statements from people like “this is not a big deal”, “we’ll be fine” and “we still have to go about our daily lives” in the current situation are blowing her mind.

She further said “I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago but please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye.”

Ariana went onto say that it is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take the situation lightly. She chided young people who think they will be fine and urged them to care about others.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US climbed to over 3,100 across 49 states on Sunday.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Kumail Nanjiani does not care about losing followers over coronavirus tweets

Lifestyle

Maya Ali remembers late father in emotional post

Lifestyle

As coronavirus strikes festivals, red carpets happen in living rooms

Lifestyle

Aussies chide Tom Hanks over his quarantine Vegemite diet


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close