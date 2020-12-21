Ariana Grande is officially engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande promised one day she’ll ‘walk down the aisle, holding hands with her mama’ and that day doesn’t seem quite that far away!

The Thank U, Next singer announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez late on Sunday, sharing pictures of her stunning ring on Instagram with the caption: “Forever n then some.”

The ring in question features a large oval-cut diamond set beside a white pearl on a gold band.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJB4svPlDD_/

Ariana, who is all set for the release of her tell-all Netflix documentary, excuse me, i love you, confirmed her romance with her real-estate broker beau earlier this year in the video for Stuck With U, her quarantine collaboration with Justin Bieber.

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

According to E! News, sources close to Ariana have also confirmed the engagement, as has her mother Joan Grande on Twitter. “It’s a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy. They could not be more excited,” the source was quoted.

Joan excitedly welcomed Dalton to the family as well. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much! Here’s to happily ever after,” she tweeted.

Ariana was earlier engaged to comedian Pete Davidson for about five months in 2018.

