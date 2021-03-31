Singer Ariana Grande set to replace Nick Jonas

The Voice has respectfully said thank u, next to singer Nick Jonas as Ariana Grande is set to replace him on the latest season of the talent show.

Grande broke the news on her Twitter on Tuesday with a picture of herself atop a judge’s chair saying, “Surprise!!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!”

She went on to add that Jonas will be missed by the team in the upcoming season.

The tweet was retweeted by The Voice’s official Twitter account as well as by fellow judge John Legend, who also wrote, “So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!”

So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!! https://t.co/jBeq9cLPVj — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 30, 2021

The news subsequently took Twitter by storm with fans of Grande expressing their excitement in thousands of tweets with many joking that they would be auditioning for the season just to meet Grande.

The views next season 📈📈📈📈 — Owen (@arianabreathiin) March 30, 2021

