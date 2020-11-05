Ariana Grande is not holding back her disregard for social media influencers, refusing to mince her words as she tells them ‘thank u, next’ in her latest interview.

The 27-year-old pop-diva slammed Instagram and TikTok stars for going out and about the town during the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the US especially hard.

During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Grande said “Did we really all need to go to Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?”

The chart-topping singer chose to reference Saddle Ranch, a bar and restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood that is frequented by celebs. It is also famous for its Wild West theme and also features a mechanical bull.

“We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad?” quipped Grande, clearly throwing shade at celebs that have been spotted at the venue during the pandemic, especially Instagram influencers. “We all needed that Instagram post that badly?” she questioned.

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, who herself was seen at Saddle Ranch in late August, chose to respond to Grande’s comments, agreeing with her sentiments. “Yeah, I saw that. I don’t really know what to think. I mean, she’s right. She’s right. But she’s a queen. Love her!” she said.

Grande went on to promote her latest album Positions on the Zach Sang Show, which is the primary reason she was on the show. She dropped Positions last Friday on October 30, the same day the show was aired.

