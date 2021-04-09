Ariana Grande planning a small summer wedding with fiance

Ariana Grande’s thank u, next days are long gone as the 27-year-old songstress is all set to settle down and say “I do,” to her 25-year-old fiance Dalton Gomez, reported Us Weekly.

A source close to the couple has exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that they are ready to tie the knot in a “small and intimate affair.”

“Ariana and Dalton’s wedding will happen early summer. They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California,” revealed the source.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ariana and Dalton were also described as being “beyond obsessed with each other” by the insider, who also shared that the two “spend almost all their time together.”

“He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her.”

The source also revealed that while the couple is more than ready to take the plunge, “nothing will officially happen until it’s safe” to hold a wedding amid the pandemic.

Do you also hear wedding bells in the distance? Because we sure do!

Comments

comments