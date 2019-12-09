A 15-year-old Tik Tok star, Paige Niemann have never thought that her resemblance with the famous United States (US) singer Aiana Grande would earn her so much fame.

And other than the fame, the least she could have imagined was one day, the top star would notice her videos and praise her in a direct message (DM).

Neimann, who was making videos from 2014 to resemble the top singer, was shocked when the real-life Grande took notice of her account and reached out to her.

As for what Grande told her when she slid into her DM’s: “She said, ‘I’m flattered.’ She wanted to let me know that I am beautiful in my own way and I said, ‘Thank you and thank you for being so kind to me.’ And she said, ‘I’m proud of you.'”

“She reached out to me,” Niemann said, adding, “I was shocked. She’s my idol so I was shaking a little bit…She said, “Let me know if you’re ever going to my Sweetener Tour, we can grab a hug”.

“I started doing it for fun and now it’s something that I do regularly, almost every day,” Neimann shared during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Her transformation into the “Thank U, Next” singer takes about an hour for makeup and 10 minutes to get the signature ponytail down. While she admits that people haven’t mistaken her for Grande, they do come up to her and tell her she looks just like the former Nickelodeon star.

“I would love to get into acting,” she shared, although adding that she did not ask Grande for advice on how to make it in the industry.

