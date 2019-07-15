ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony today (Monday) emphasized on exploration of alternative sources of energy to meet growing energy needs and requirements of the country, ARY News reported.

In his address at the Ceremony of Nathia Gali Summer College, the president said that capacity needs to be built in energy and health sectors.

Highlighting importance of research in science and technology, the president said modern physics should be utilized to address challenges in various sectors of energy and power generation.

Read More: President Arif Alvi urges for collective efforts to alleviate poverty

He also said that the country needed to adopt practical scientific approach for solving it’s problems and the challenges it faced.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that institutions should function independently and this should be the ultimate goal and vision of all, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: President Alvi stresses for fighting scourge of child abuse at all levels

In an interview with a private TV channel, President Alvi said that justice could not be established in Pakistan till all citizens were treated equally. He underscored the need for elimination of a discrimination system between the powerful elitist class and the poor.

The president said, “The government is facing stiff resistance as it has taken a stance to eliminate corruption.” He said austerity was being observed expenditures reduced at the Presidency and added that he was bearing all of his expenditures from his personal resources.

Read More: Every institution must play its role for positive change in society: President Alvi

Earlier on June 12, President Arif Alvi had said that every institution, including the media, must play its role to bring positive change in the society.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with launch of National Academy of Higher Education in Islamabad, President Alvi had said that promotion of education was vital to achieve the vision of Naya Pakistan.

He had emphasized the need for quality education by the way of capacity building of teachers and bringing improvement in the educational institutions.

Comments

comments