Alvi urges businessmen to take benefits from IT to boost country’s economy

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the industrialists, traders and businessmen to take benefits of modern information and technology (IT) modes to enhance their enterprises and giving a boost to the economy.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he said use of technology, transparency and digitalization of economy could resolve numerous issues faced by the businessmen and traders, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said facilities are being ensured for the businessmen to ease doing business in the country.

He also underlined the enhanced women’s representation in all fields including the businesses and industries.

Arif Alvi said exports of the country are rapidly increasing and imports are decreasing due to effective measures of the government. He also pledged that war against corruption and corrupt practices and indiscriminate accountability should be continued in the future.

On Tuesday, President Dr Arif Alvi launched Pakistan’s indigenously developed artificial intelligence-driven database of criminals related to narcotics and money laundering named Am’aan. He has repeatedly underscored the significance of improving IT sector for the country’s development and strengthening the economy.

