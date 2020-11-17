KARACHI: On the occasion of Karachi Kings standing triumphant in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five, notable personalities across Pakistan including President Arif Alvi express felicitation for the victor team, ARY News reported Tuesday.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar congratulated team Karachi Kings as they swept the victory in while Punjab’s information minister Firdous Aashiq Awan also applauded the winners.

On the other hand, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail praised the team for bringing the trophy home for the first time in PSL history.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid congratulated team Karachi Kings for claiming the crown into the fifth PSL season.

READ: Karachi Kings outclass Lahore Qalandars to lift PSL trophy

It may be noted that team Karachi Kings dominated with the bat and ball as they defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets on Tuesday to lift the trophy of the fifth edition of the PSL here at National Stadium.

An economical spell by left-arm fast bowler Muhammad Waqas and a brilliant knock of unbeaten 63 runs by Babar Azam inspired Kings to clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title.

Lahore Qalandars, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, earlier finished at 134-7 in the showdown against Kings.

Comments

comments