ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistan has adopted a very liberal and investment-friendly policy, which is free from restrictions on remitting capital, profits and dividends.

Alvi was talking to the President of Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Limited, Japan, Michio Miyahara, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

President Alvi appreciated Morinaga Japan for its investment of 5.1 rupees billion by setting up a manufacturing facility in collaboration ICI Pakistan to meet the nutritional needs of local as well as regional markets.

He said this investment would help in diversifying Japanese investment and would encourage other Japanese companies to invest in Pakistan. The president also underlined that the investment policy of Pakistan had been designed to provide a comprehensive framework for creating a conducive business environment for attracting direct foreign investment.

Moreover, the president highlighted that in order to ensure a favorable business climate for investors, Ease of Doing Business Reforms are also underway.

Comments

comments