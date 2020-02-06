Arif Alvi sheds light on malnutrition among children in Pakistan    

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed upon the parents to concentrate on the food intake of their children saying that around 29 percent of the children in the country are underweight and malnourished, ARY NEWS reported.

The president was addressing a National Nutrition Conference in Islamabad.

“54 percent of the children face blood deficiency while around 60 percent have Vitamin-D deficiency,” he said adding that there are also10 percent children who are overweight and they should also be taken care of their food intake.

The president said that the country is however far better than the neighbouring country-India- which has more poverty as compared to Pakistan.

He also stressed upon the need of breastfeeding of children saying that the powder milk is in no sense alternate to the mother feed.

In November 2019, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the government was committed to addressing the issue of malnutrition.

Addressing a three-day Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society International Conference on Non-Communicable Diseases in Lahore, President Alvi said that the incumbent government was taking effective steps to eliminate malnutrition from the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said the viral diseases could be prevented by practising cleanliness. He lamented that no attention was being paid towards a balanced-diet in society.

