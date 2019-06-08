Web Analytics
President urges to devise strategy for minerals exploration in Balochistan

President Dr. Arif Alvi underscored the need to devise a comprehensive strategy for exploration of minerals in Balochistan to create employment opportunities in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president  was talking to media after visiting residence of Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Hub to offer condolences on the death of his father.

He expressed his pleasure that conditions are improving in the province.

Alvi also underscored the importance of constructing small dams in Balochistan in order to meet the water needs of people.

 

