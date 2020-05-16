Arij Fatyma, husband blessed with a baby boy

Pakistani actor Arij Fatyma and her husband welcomed a baby boy recently.

The actress who has worked in a number of drama series turned to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

She shared that her son was born on May 13. Arij and her husband Ozair Ali currently reside in Canada. They have named their son Isa Ali and created a separate Instagram account for him which boasts more than 5000 followers.

She requested her fans for prayers for her new born baby.

The Ishq Parast actress tied the knot with American-based Pakistani physician, Ozair in an arranged marriage in 2017.

Arij was last seen in ARY Digital’s Hasad as Zareen last year. She stays connected with her fans through her YouTube channel and other social media accounts.

