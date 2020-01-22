As if India’s TikTok joker was not enough, Indian actor Arjun Kapoor too got trolled for posting a picture with the same getup as famous Batman character.

Arjun Kapoor, whose latest flick Panipat also flopped at the box office, is often being criticised on social media for what some people say “a product of nepotism”.

As he posted a picture in joker getup with a caption “Mera Naam Joker”, people instantly started trolling him on social media.

View this post on Instagram Mera naam JOKER A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jan 21, 2020 at 11:04pm PST

While he did not make it clear if he is referring to the Batman character immortalised by Joaquin Phonenix’s remarkable performance in 2019 flick ‘Joker’ or 1970 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Mera Naam Joker’ but as Bollywood co-stars appreciated him, memers instantly started trolling him.

Here is how Bollywood celebrities reacted.

BUT MEMERS ACTUALLY HAD ALL THE FUN!

Meanwhile Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix- pic.twitter.com/8lJrtlzKqL — Kashish Agarwal (@Onedepresedsoul) January 22, 2020

Son of producer Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor is known for films like ‘Ishqzaade’, ‘Gunday’ and ‘Half Girlfriend’. While he belongs to a powerful family in Bollywood, most of his films performed below average at box office with his acting skills criticised for not being up to the mark.

