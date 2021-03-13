Armed men storm wedding ceremony in Karachi, loot valuables  

KARACHI: Armed men stormed a wedding ceremony in Karachi and deprived the participants of the gathering of their valuables besides also torturing men and women attending the event, ARY NEWS reported.

A family claimed that the incident occurred yesterday when a wedding ceremony was going on in the Juma Goth area of Korangi.

“The event was ongoing with one side of the lane blocked when armed men entered during the ceremony and attacked the participants with pistols and rods,” they said adding it led to the injury of eight people including women and youngsters.

They further blamed that the police have yet to take any action against those involved, who are still roaming freely.

The police while commenting on the matter said that a heated debate occurred between the two neighbours after one of them blocked the lane owing to the marriage ceremony.

“The argument later turned into a scuffle as the accused later fled after attacking the participants of the marriage ceremony,” they said.

The police said that they have taken notice of the matter and would proceed against the accused as per the legal requirements.

