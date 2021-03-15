Pakistani actor Armeena Khan is the latest celeb after Reema Khan to receive the COVID vaccine jab overseas.

The Rasm E Duniya actor turned to Instagram to share a video of herself getting the COVID vaccine dose in the UK where she resides with her husband Fesl Khan. “Just got my vaccine done! I’m so relieved and grateful,” said Khan.

“It didn’t hurt at all, it was super quick and the staff was super nice,” she added, thanking England’s publically funded healthcare system, the National Health Service (NHS).

Khan shared that she received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently under tight scrutiny after reported cases of blood clotting post-vaccination.

The 33-year-old also explained how she was able to qualify for the shot when a user asked, “How come you guys got the vaccine as you aren’t on the priority list as you guys are young?”

Khan clarified that the priority list isn’t completely age-related and is determined by other factors as well. “Caregivers, those with compromised immune systems and other medical conditions are being given priority. I fall into one of these categories so there’s your answer,” she said.

She also said that her husband qualified for it because he is a caregiver to his elderly mother who falls under the high-risk category.

Pakistan has started its own vaccination drive, albeit slow. Currently, about 1% of the population has received the jabs, which include frontline workers and medical professionals, and those above the age of 60.

