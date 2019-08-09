Armeena Rana Khan gears up for her wedding

Actress Armeena Rana Khan’s wedding preparations are in full swing. She made the announcement on Thursday that she is tying the knot soon.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the good news with the world and a lovely picture in which she can be seen donning a white wedding gown, which is not her wedding dress though.

“Guess who’s getting married?! I got the most beautiful gown from The Wedding Club and I can’t wait to share my dream dress with you guys. This isn’t the dress ofcourse but I was trying different ones on and couldn’t contain my happiness,” she wrote.

The Janaan actor is grateful to those who sent good wishes her way and said “To all those happy for me and us, thank you very much. May God bless you with the same. To the haters, thank you also pls keep talking about me. It makes me more relevant.”

The starlet announced her engagement to Fesl Khan in July 2017 through social media. Here’s how the proposal went down.

