Could Hollywood actor Armie Hammer be charged with murder?

Armie Hammer has found himself in scalding waters come 2021 and while vile allegations keep piling up against him, there are other gruesome rumours doing the rounds about him, reported Grazia.

The Call Me By Your Name star found himself the subject of controversy after numerous allegations were levelled against him, including emotional abuse and sexual assault. Disturbing Instagram DM’s have also been doing rounds suggesting dangerous sexual tendencies and cannibalism.

After Hammer’s publicist and agency dropped him over the weekend, the rumour mill has been in overdrive on Twitter suggesting that an explosive expose about the actor will be published soon.

That’s not it… netizens have also been predicting what can be expected, with some even suggesting that Hammer could be investigated for murder after remains of three women were found near a location he was supposedly filming at last year.

Before jumping into the assumptions, Twitter user ‘In The Cut’ wrote, “This is all alleged with #ArmieHammer until proven otherwise.”

They went on to relay what they think could go down: “Remember when Armie suddenly began working in construction mid-pandemic and mid-divorce last year? Suddenly, he was employed, in between jobs, working on a hotel in the middle of the desert. In the six months during his employment, 10-15 minutes away from the site, the remains of the three women have been found.”

#ArmieHammer: In the six months during his employment, 10-15 minutes away from the site, the remains of the three women have been found. We are not conflating the two ideas, but there have been long-standing rumors for awhile.https://t.co/pVX7tU7cEo pic.twitter.com/m1aJrsw381 — In the Cut (@InthecutZine) February 7, 2021

The user went on to clarify that they do not mean to ‘conflate the two ideas’ but that there have been rumours.

At this point, nothing has been made public about why Hammer’s publicist and the agency decided to part ways with him, and everything reported above remains online conjecture.

The theory, however, is getting rampant traction and we will have to wait and see how Hammer’s life and his freefalling career in Hollywood seem to fare by the end of it all.

