Army Act being amended to aide Kulbhushan Jadhav’s right to appeal

ISLAMABAD: According to well-placed sources, Pakistan in compliance with the International Court of Justice’s condition to allow alleged Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to file an appeal in a civilian court is amending its laws accordingly.

The sources further revealed that the case being tried under Military courts and the Army Act law forbade such individuals or groups from filing an appeal and seeking justice from the civilian court but a special amendment was being made for the Indian naval officer.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its verdict on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case had rejected most of the remedies sought by India.

The court, in its verdict, had rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

The court had, however, directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences according to its own justice system.

Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016, apprehended Kulbhushan Jadhav as an ‘on-duty RAW agent’ from Balochistan. Jadhav confessed, in his statement, that he is currently a serving officer in the Indian Navy, working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan ─ a claim India has denied.

