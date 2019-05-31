Officers punished under Army act for espionage transferred to prison

Two retired military officials and one civil officer who were punished under the official Army act yesterday, May 30 have been transferred to prison where punishments awarded to them will be meted out, ARY News reported.

Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had signed death warrants for a retired Brigadier and a civil doctor along with awarding 14 years imprisonment to a Lt. General (retd.), on Thursday, yesterday.

Read More: DG ISPR says strict accountability process exists in armed forces

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), two officers namely Brigadier Raja Rizwan (Retd) and a civilian officer Dr. Waseem Akram were awarded death sentences by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with awarding 14 years worth of imprisonment to Lt. General Javed Iqbal (Retd).

“The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for separate cases,” read a statement issued by ISPR.

Following are the names and punishments of those being penalised by the Armed Forces:

Retired Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal – Awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment.

Retired Brigadier Raja Rizwan – Awarded Death Sentence.

Doctor Wasim Akram (Employed at a Sensitive Organisation) – Awarded Death Sentence.

Comments

comments