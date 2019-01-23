Army considers assistance to Royal Saudi Army as its responsibility: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said Pakistan Army took it as a responsibility to extend full assistance to Royal Saudi Army for their capacity building, ARY News reported.

Army Chief Bajwa said this in a meeting with a delegation of Royal Saudi Army led by General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali, Chief of General Staff (CGS), Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia, at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Geostrategic environment and matters related to bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The Saudi Arabian CGS thanked Pakistan Army for assistances provided by the army especially towards training of Royal Saudi Army both at Pakistan as well as at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through bilateral training cooperation. He acknowledged high standards of professionalism of the Pakistan Army.

The COAS thanked the visiting CGS for his expression of acknowledgment.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented the guard of honour.

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (military) on the visiting Chief of the General Staff of Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Bin Ragad Al-Rowaily in a special ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan gave great importance to its brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia. He wished to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Bin Ragad Al-Rowaily discussed matters of mutual interests with Dr Arif Alvi. The Saudi Arabia’s top military official also thanked the president for the honour.

