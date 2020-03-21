Inter-Services Public Relations office of the Armed Forces in a statement after a conclusion of a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the military has been directed to play a more active role in helping the civilian government amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to the statement issued by (ISPR) on the matter, Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has urged the nation to act responsibly as the country fights the scourge of the deadly coronavirus.

The Army Chief emphasised social distancing as the best possible defense mechanism against the coronavirus and said that individual efforts will eventually end up saving the entire nation if everyone abides by the rules of quarantined self-isolation.

COAS Bajwa said that it was an obligation of every Pakistani to act in accordance with the directives issued by the ministry of health and the government.

He also said that the country’s security establishment sees the protection of the country and its people as a sacred duty and it will perform it to the best of their abilities in these times of global crisis.

The Army Chief also underscored the need for mutual understanding and partnerships amongst the state institutes to tackle the dangerous threat of coronavirus.

