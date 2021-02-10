Army chief Gen Bajwa visits logistics installations in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited logistics installations in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

According to ISPR, the army chief was briefed regarding various facilities being developed and up-gradation of existing infrastructure.

COAS appreciated performance and commitment in the provision of top-class facilities and services, said the army’s media wing.

The COAS appreciated indigenous development and maintenance program of diverse equipment and concept of one window operation for enhancing operational efficiency.

Earlier on arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Chief of Logistics Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi and Quarter Master General Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi.

Comments

comments