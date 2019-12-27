Army chief lauds troops’ readiness against conventional threats

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the formations of Karachi Corps and Pakistan Rangers Sindh in the border areas, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, the army chief appreciated the readiness of the troops for response against any conventional threat.

Earlier, on December 23, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated support for Kashmiris under siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

According to ISPR, the army chief visited Line of Control (LoC) to meet the troops deployed along the LoC.

Addressing the troops during his visit, the COAS Bajwa said that there will be no compromise on Kashmir cause whatever the cost. “Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness. There will never be a compromise on Kashmir whatever the cost,” Tweeted DG ISPR while quoting COAS Bajwa.

“Pakistan Army capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for defence of our motherland,” added COAS Bajwa.

