Army chief meets top Iranian military officials in Tehran

TEHRAN: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Army Chief Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi here on Tuesday.

During the meetings, regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

 

Gen Bajwa reached Iran on an official visit on Monday, the military’s media wing said.

A day earlier, COAS had met with Chief of Staff Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein.

“Both discussed regional security environment, efforts for regional peace & stability and Pak-Iran Border Security Mechanism,” the ISPR said.

