Army chief says Pakistan committed to peace and stability

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that Pakistan is committed to peace and stability in the region and playing its part by solidifying border security and capacity enhancement of Frontier Corps and Law Enforcement Agencies, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

During his visit to North and South Waziristan districts today (Tuesday), he said, “We have to remain vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains of Operation Radd ul Fasaad.”

On the occasion, he was also briefed on the progress of the border management regime, stabilization operations, socio-economic development projects including the opening of border terminals.

While interacting with officers and men, the COAS commended their commitment and professionalism.

The COAS also interacted with tribal elders at Mir Ali and appreciated them for their unflinching support and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, the ISPR added.

