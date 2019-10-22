Army chief visits Baloch Regiment Centre

ABBOTABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded the Baloch Regiment’s role in the country’s defense and peace efforts as well as internal security operations.

He was speaking to retired and serving officers and jawans of the Baloch Regiment at the Baloch Regiment Centre in Abbotabad in connection with the installation ceremony of Colonel Commandant.

Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas was installed as New Colonel Commandant of Baloch Regiment.

Earlier, the army chief laid a floral wreath at martyrs’ monument.

Earlier today, members of the Diplomatic Corps reached the Line of Control (LoC) to visit the areas hit by Indian unprovoked firing last week, and fact-check New Dehli’s claims of destroying three alleged terrorist camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The diplomatic corps visited Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri’s sectors on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal was also accompanying the diplomatic corps.

Dr Faisal in a tweet said the Indian side has not joined the diplomatic corps in the visit to LoC. He said they have neither provided coordinates of the alleged “launchpads”.

