FO terms Army chief’s visit to Kabul ‘highly productive’

ISLAMABAD: Terming the recent visit of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Kabul ‘highly productive’, the Foreign Office on Friday said that Pakistan will continue to play its role as a facilitator for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the FO spokesperson Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that the COAS’s visit had impart a new impetus to Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

Responding to a question, Aisha Farooqui said that Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq had visited Doha on June 161, during which, he had met Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to discuss peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Read More: COAS Bajwa, Afghan president meet in Kabul, discuss peace process

“The special representative appreciated Taliban’s commitment to implement the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement.”

He also noted that the release of prisoners as per the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement would be a stepping stone towards immediate start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, she added.

Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan hopes that all concerned parties will make sincere efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, on its part, remains fully committed to support the Afghan peace process, she added.

