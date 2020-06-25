Army committed to country’s defence, security: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that Pakistan Army is committed to defence and security of the country and shall continue to perform with national support, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief shared his thoughts on security environment of the region and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan while addressing participants of the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University (NDU).

Highlighting internal and external challenges to the national security, the COAS said that full spectrum of these challenges demands comprehensive national response, and strengthening of all state institutions.

“Army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.”

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by NDU President Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, said ISPR.

Earlier on June 3, expressing grave concerns over continuous and unproved ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had warned that there will be ‘uncontrollable and unintended consequences’ of any military adventurism.

Talking to a private news channel, the DG ISPR had warned India not to ‘play with fire’ and added that Pakistan was fully prepared and will respond with full might to any Indian military adventure. He had said that India had seen its manifestation last year.

