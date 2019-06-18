Web Analytics
Pakistan Army committed to defend motherland: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that Pakistan Armed forces are committed to defend the motherland, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief said this during his visit to National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad where he addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, the COAS said that the full spectrum of threat demanded comprehensive national response, adding that Army was fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state.

Read More: COAS Bajwa green lights air ambulance support for obese man

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by President National Defence University, Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz.

