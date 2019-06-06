Army expressed confidences in govt’s polices by cutting budget: Dr. Firdous

SIALKOT: Paying tribute to Armed forces and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for supporting the government in its austerity drive, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Thursday said that Army expressed confidence in the government’s policies by voluntarily cutting defence budget, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Sialkot, Dr. Firdous said that the government, in line with austerity measure, would reduce its expenditures to minimum possible level. She further said that the government would fulfill requirements of each soldier.

Dr. Firdous said, “The government has reset its priorities.” She further said that “Prime Minister Imran Khan is savior of the nation and people have complete confidence in his capabilities to steer the country out of crises.”

Read More: PM lauds as military refuses increment in defence budget

Criticizing the leadership of PML-N, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said current inflation was the result of corruption and bad governance of previous governments.

She said people of Pakistan gave mandate to PM Imran to rid the country of decayed system and added that the PM would never compromise on his principles.

“It is first time in seventy years history of Pakistan that corrupt and powerful are brought to justice,” She added.

