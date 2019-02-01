Army organizes three-day free medical camp in Bajaur

BAJAUR: A three-day free medical camp for the victims of coetaneous Leishmaniasis disease was organized in Bajaur tribal district, ARY News reported on Friday.

The camp was organized on the directives of Crops Commander Peshawar and Inspector General Frontier Corps at District Headquarters Hospital Khaar.

A number of senior doctors and Leishmaniasis experts of Combined Military Hospital Peshawar provided treatment to at least 400 patients.

Besides, treatment, free of cost medicines were also given to the patients, belonging to different remote areas of the district.

Sector Commander Pak Army North, Brigadier Raja Neem Akbar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Ahmed also visited the free medical camp and met with the patients.

Talking to patients, they said the government and the security force are making all out efforts to ensure best and urgent healthcare facilities to the people who have been affected with the Leishmaniasism.

The patients and their relatives on the occasion thanked the security forces especially the Crop Commander Peshawar and Inspector General Frontier Crops for arranging the camp in Bajaur.

