Army nabs terrorist in Peshawar

RAWALPINDI: A suspected terrorist was apprehended along with a suicide jacket on Tuesday by the Pakistan Army in Peshawar, said the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) as part of the ongoing operation Radd ul Fassad in Tarnab Farm, Jhagra which is located 13km North East of Peshawar.

Last week, the army had killed four Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in Hangu.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an IBO on a suspected terrorist hide out earlier in the morning. The killed terrorists including commander Islam were involved in a suicide attack in Kalaya, Hangu on November 23 last year.

It is pertinent to note that 30 people were killed and more than 40 were injured in the aforementioned Hangu blast which took place outside a seminary.

The injured included three children. The affected area is located in Hangu town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, on Jan 11, at least two terrorists were killed by security forces in Balochistan province.

ISPR said the intelligence based operations were conducted on suspected terrorist hideouts in the areas of Kalat, Kharan and Maiwand as part of the on-going operation Radd ul Fassad by the Frontier Corp (FC).

Weapons and ammunition including sub-machine guns (SMGs), improvised explosives devices (IEDs), mines, rocket propelled grenades (RPG) and communication equipment were also recovered.

Comments

comments