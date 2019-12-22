ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday reiterated that Pakistan Army and the nation are fully prepared to give a befitting response to India if it resorts to any misadventure, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Ghulam Sarwar said that Army rendered matchless sacrifices for restoration of peace in the country.

Responding to a question, Ghulam Sarwar said that India will reduce to ashes owing to the fire which it had lit in the occupied Kashmir. He said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindutva agenda has put the regional peace at risk.

The minister said that New Delhi’s recent actions against minorities have shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the international community to take notice of grave human rights violations and inhuman curfew in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: PM sounds alarm over protests in India, says ‘threat to Pak increasing’

Earlier on December 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the Indian army chief’s recent statement added to Islamabad’s concerns about a false flag operation.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the premier had said, “I have been warning the int[ernational] community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response.”

He had said over the last five years of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, India had been moving towards “Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology.”

Comments

comments