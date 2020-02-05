Army pilots conferred medals who rescued French climber

RAWALPINDI: The French military conferred National Defence Bronze Medal to brave pilots of Pakistan Army Aviation in a special award ceremony held at Army Museum, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military media wing said in a statement that a Platinum Jubilee Reunion of 1st PMA Long Course was held today at Rawalpindi. A special award ceremony was held at Army Museum to confer medals to the Pakistan Army Aviation pilots who rescued a French mountaineer from Nanga Parbat in 2018.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Pakistan Army, senior military officers and officers from Pakistan Army Aviation attended the ceremony.

Commander of French Joint Force in Indian Ocean, Rear Admiral Didier Malterre, conferred France National Defence Bronze Medal to brave pilots of Army Aviation who took part in the daring rescue operation, the statement read.

It is noteworthy to mention here that a French Mountaineer, Miss Elisabeth Revol was stuck at Nanga Parbat in January 2018. Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescued the mountaineer on request of French Embassy.

