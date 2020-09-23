Army to plant 1mn saplings along motorways: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Works Organization FWO, a military engineering body, will plant one million saplings along the motorways across the country, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, FWO, under its green motorway initiative, will plant 600,000 saplings along Islamabad motorway, 180,000 saplings along Karachi-Hyderabad motorway, 120,000 saplings along Lahore-Sialkot motorway and 100,000 saplings along Swat motorway.

Army had planted over 29 million saplings across the country since 2018, ISPR said and added that over 5 million saplings had been planted in various parts of the country during the recent monsoon drive.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa planted a sapling under “Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan” drive, read the statement.

Read More: CAA to plant 3mn saplings at airports

Earlier on August 10, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced to plant three million saplings at airports across the country during the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Talking to journalists, Aviation Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy had said that CAA had planted over 100,000 saplings at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, adding that 300,000 saplings will be planted at the airport during the plantation drive.

CAA director general and aviation secretary had inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation drive at the Karachi airport.

Comments

comments